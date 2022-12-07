Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.51 Million Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,261 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.8% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Auxier Asset Management boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 112,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of TAP opened at $53.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $42.60 and a 52-week high of $60.12.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several research firms recently commented on TAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Molson Coors Beverage to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.