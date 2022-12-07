Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,802 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HAS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hasbro by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,087,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,111,000 after acquiring an additional 653,202 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hasbro by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,337,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,210,000 after acquiring an additional 23,978 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Hasbro by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,145,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,711,000 after acquiring an additional 713,710 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Hasbro by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,409,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,384,000 after acquiring an additional 166,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. boosted its position in Hasbro by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 1,849,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,465,000 after acquiring an additional 245,310 shares during the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.36.

HAS stock opened at $60.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.30. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.15 and a fifty-two week high of $105.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

