Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,006 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DT. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 7,149,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,247 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,989,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,151 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,284,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,004,000 after buying an additional 982,941 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,306,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,757,000 after buying an additional 974,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 387.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,086,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,917,000 after buying an additional 863,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Dynatrace from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.26.

NYSE DT opened at $36.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.64 and its 200 day moving average is $38.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $65.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 360.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.21.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $279.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.92 million. Research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 26,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,052,120.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 137,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

