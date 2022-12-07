Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 115,556 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 139,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 115,556 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Vipshop were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Vipshop during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vipshop in the first quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of VIPS opened at $12.78 on Wednesday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $12.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Vipshop

VIPS has been the subject of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.80 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Vipshop from $10.90 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Vipshop from $10.10 to $11.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vipshop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.66.

(Get Rating)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

