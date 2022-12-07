Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 156,408 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 156,408 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in UGI were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UGI. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in UGI by 598.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UGI by 83.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of UGI by 46.7% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UGI by 2,519.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam raised its position in shares of UGI by 107.2% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 1,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UGI shares. TheStreet downgraded UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America downgraded UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on UGI from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on UGI from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UGI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $38.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.56. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $47.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

In other UGI news, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $572,098.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,975.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $572,098.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,975.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $2,648,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,758.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

