Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 2,845 Shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Biohaven were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Biohaven by 311.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Biohaven in the second quarter worth about $59,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Biohaven by 19.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Biohaven by 151.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Biohaven by 42.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Biohaven

In other news, CEO Vlad Coric bought 853,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $8,960,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,475,664 shares in the company, valued at $15,494,472. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Vlad Coric bought 853,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $8,960,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,475,664 shares in the company, valued at $15,494,472. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Buten bought 142,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $1,499,998.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 166,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,749,856.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,263,967 shares of company stock valued at $13,596,014 over the last ninety days. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Biohaven Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of BHVN stock opened at $15.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.16 and its 200 day moving average is $104.02. Biohaven Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $17.86.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.53) by $0.78. Analysts anticipate that Biohaven Ltd. will post -11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on BHVN. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Biohaven from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Biohaven from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Biohaven to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen set a $25.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.59.

About Biohaven

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

Further Reading

