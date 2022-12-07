Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 3,857 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,857 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the second quarter valued at about $310,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1,208.9% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 54,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after buying an additional 50,412 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 205,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,856,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3,306.0% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 152,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after buying an additional 147,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $92.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.37. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $81.10 and a 1 year high of $124.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.37 and a 200-day moving average of $93.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

In other news, Director Thomas V. Reifenheiser sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $216,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,957.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

