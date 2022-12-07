Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Loop Capital from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $135.00 to $80.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $70.19.

NYSE THC opened at $43.76 on Tuesday. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $92.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.33.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.07 per share, for a total transaction of $473,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,815 shares in the company, valued at $16,918,542.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 63.6% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth $258,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 54,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 14.5% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 60,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 7,661 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 12.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

