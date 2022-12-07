Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TERRF) Lowered to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TERRF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Stock Performance

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni stock opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $9.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.50.

About Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. The company operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. It is involved in the planning, development, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

