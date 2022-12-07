The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Core Lithium (OTC:CXOXF)

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Core Lithium (OTC:CXOXF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Core Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 1.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Get Core Lithium alerts:

Core Lithium Trading Down 3.2 %

OTC CXOXF opened at 0.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 0.89. Core Lithium has a 12 month low of 0.34 and a 12 month high of 1.30.

About Core Lithium

Core Lithium Ltd engages in the development of lithium and various metal deposits in Northern Territory and South Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, iron, silver, uranium, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Finniss Lithium project located to the south of Darwin port in the Northern Territory.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Core Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.