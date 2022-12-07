The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Stake Boosted by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 446.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,547 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 782.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. 28.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 24,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $1,125,168.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,173 shares in the company, valued at $147,417.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $54,126.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,814.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 24,218 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $1,125,168.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,417.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,438 shares of company stock worth $1,221,897. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Down 1.4 %

LSXMA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.14.

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $41.86 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.11. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $52.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

(Get Rating)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Stories

