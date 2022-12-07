The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
The Weir Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS WEGRY opened at $10.66 on Wednesday. The Weir Group has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $12.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.15.
About The Weir Group

