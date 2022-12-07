TheStreet Upgrades Graham (NYSE:GHC) to B+

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Graham in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Graham Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE GHC opened at $613.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $609.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $587.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.44. Graham has a 52 week low of $525.58 and a 52 week high of $675.00.

In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $556.15 per share, for a total transaction of $55,615.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,058,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Graham in the 3rd quarter valued at $418,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Graham by 230.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Graham by 518.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Graham by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

