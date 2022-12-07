TheStreet Upgrades Graham (NYSE:GHC) to B+

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Graham in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Graham Trading Down 0.9 %
NYSE GHC opened at $613.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $609.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $587.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.44. Graham has a 52 week low of $525.58 and a 52 week high of $675.00.
Insider Transactions at Graham
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graham
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Graham in the 3rd quarter valued at $418,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Graham by 230.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Graham by 518.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Graham by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.
About Graham
Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Graham (GHC)
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
- 3 Consumer Cyclical Stocks With Good Momentum
- Could Pinduoduo Be the Best Chinese Stock to Own?
- 3 Big Box Retail Bets for the Holidays
Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.