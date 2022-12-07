TheStreet Upgrades Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) to B

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.
HTLD stock opened at $16.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Heartland Express has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $17.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.89.
Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.
