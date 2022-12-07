TheStreet Upgrades Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) to B-

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLDGet Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.

Heartland Express Price Performance

HTLD stock opened at $16.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Heartland Express has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $17.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heartland Express

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the second quarter worth $46,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 49.2% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 93,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 2.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,127,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,357,000 after acquiring an additional 226,297 shares during the last quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 29.1% in the second quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC now owns 16,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the second quarter worth $628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

