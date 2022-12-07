THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.40-8.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.5-12.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.69 billion. THOR Industries also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.40-$8.70 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on THO shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on THOR Industries from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Benchmark lowered THOR Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Argus cut THOR Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on THOR Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on THOR Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.88.

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $84.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.99. THOR Industries has a fifty-two week low of $66.26 and a fifty-two week high of $110.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The construction company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $1.02. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that THOR Industries will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 25th. This is a boost from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.74%.

In other THOR Industries news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,450,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of THOR Industries during the third quarter valued at $1,749,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 92.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 2.4% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 7.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 168,383 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,783,000 after acquiring an additional 12,086 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of THOR Industries during the third quarter valued at $276,000. Institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

