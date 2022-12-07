TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Raised to $85.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Cowen from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TJX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.67.

TJX Companies stock opened at $79.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $91.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.21 and its 200 day moving average is $65.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $81.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $252,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,234.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $252,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,234.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $1,294,433.17. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,707,228.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,513 shares of company stock worth $5,718,833 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 24,471 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,234 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,972 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 10,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,942 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 5,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

