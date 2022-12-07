Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.43

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.43 and traded as high as $32.83. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure shares last traded at $32.00, with a volume of 84,870 shares traded.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.43 and its 200 day moving average is $32.43.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 72.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 529,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,857,000 after purchasing an additional 222,894 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 54.8% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 339,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,727,000 after acquiring an additional 120,149 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at $2,061,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 47,490 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 93,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 30,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

Featured Stories

