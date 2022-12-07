Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.43

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.43 and traded as high as $32.83. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure shares last traded at $32.00, with a volume of 84,870 shares traded.
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.43 and its 200 day moving average is $32.43.
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tortoise Energy Infrastructure
About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.
Featured Stories
