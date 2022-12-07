TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Price Target Increased to €60.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €54.90 ($57.79) to €60.00 ($63.16) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($61.05) to €65.00 ($68.42) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TotalEnergies from €66.00 ($69.47) to €68.00 ($71.58) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.
TotalEnergies Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $60.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.83 and a 200 day moving average of $53.20. TotalEnergies has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $62.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $156.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.83.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TotalEnergies
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTE. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argyle Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.
About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.
