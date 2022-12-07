TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Price Target Increased to €60.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €54.90 ($57.79) to €60.00 ($63.16) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($61.05) to €65.00 ($68.42) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TotalEnergies from €66.00 ($69.47) to €68.00 ($71.58) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $60.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.83 and a 200 day moving average of $53.20. TotalEnergies has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $62.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $156.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.83.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $69.04 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TotalEnergies will post 14.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTE. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argyle Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

