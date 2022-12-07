Totally (LON:TLY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $31.60

Totally plc (LON:TLY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 31.60 ($0.39) and traded as high as GBX 33.99 ($0.41). Totally shares last traded at GBX 33 ($0.40), with a volume of 736,344 shares.

Totally Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £61.55 million and a PE ratio of 3,350.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 31.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 37.81.

Totally Company Profile

Totally plc, through its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care, Planned Care, and Insourcing segments. The company offers a range of treatment and advice for musculoskeletal injuries and conditions, such as physiotherapy and podiatry to NHS patients; fitness, and occupational health and ergonomic services to corporate and private clients.

