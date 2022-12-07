Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:BOXE) Plans Dividend of €0.01

Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:BOXE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Tritax EuroBox Price Performance

Shares of LON:BOXE opened at GBX 0.76 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.93. The stock has a market cap of £6.09 million and a PE ratio of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.55, a quick ratio of 11.50 and a current ratio of 12.70. Tritax EuroBox has a one year low of GBX 0.66 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 1.41 ($0.02).

Get Tritax EuroBox alerts:

Tritax EuroBox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax EuroBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax EuroBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.