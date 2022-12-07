Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $64.23

Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.23 and traded as high as $66.45. Truxton shares last traded at $66.45, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

Truxton Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $192.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.13.

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.83 million for the quarter.

Truxton Company Profile

Truxton Corporation, through Truxton Trust Company, provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions. The company's primary deposit products include demand and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and primary lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, construction and land development loans, and consumer loans.

