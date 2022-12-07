Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Upgraded at TheStreet

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TNP. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Price Performance

Shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation stock opened at $17.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 0.17. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tsakos Energy Navigation ( NYSE:TNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shipping company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.68). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $170.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.87 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 112,940.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 21, 2022, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 60 conventional tankers, three LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

