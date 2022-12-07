Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Director Glenn A. Carter Sells 400 Shares

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total value of $137,396.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at $442,071.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $314.07 on Wednesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $281.11 and a 52 week high of $544.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.21. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 70.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyler Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,709,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,636,445,000 after acquiring an additional 46,542 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,278,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,903,323,000 after acquiring an additional 35,064 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 26,110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,336,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,754 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,347,000 after acquiring an additional 101,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 618,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,666,000 after acquiring an additional 74,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TYL shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $403.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.08.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

