U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (GROW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on December 27th

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0075 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.

U.S. Global Investors has raised its dividend payment by an average of 37.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get U.S. Global Investors alerts:

U.S. Global Investors Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of U.S. Global Investors stock opened at $2.87 on Wednesday. U.S. Global Investors has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $6.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 2.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of U.S. Global Investors

In other U.S. Global Investors news, CEO Frank E. Holmes acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.23 per share, with a total value of $32,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,599.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in U.S. Global Investors stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.14% of U.S. Global Investors as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 27.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Global Investors in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.