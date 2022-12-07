UBS Group Cuts Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target to $63.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on D. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.08.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:D opened at $58.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.14. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $57.40 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The company has a market capitalization of $48.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.42.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 95.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dominion Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of D. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 486.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,364,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $716,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596,097 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 28.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,007,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,235,284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156,960 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,230,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,928,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546,948 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 22.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,008,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,437,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,954,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,074,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.