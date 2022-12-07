NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NRG. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $34.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.20 and its 200-day moving average is $41.20. NRG Energy has a 1-year low of $33.85 and a 1-year high of $47.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Trading of NRG Energy

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.35). NRG Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Equities research analysts predict that NRG Energy will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 16,049 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 127,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 6,017 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 294,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,281,000 after purchasing an additional 26,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.