UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $37.32

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.32 and traded as low as $37.03. UCB shares last traded at $37.16, with a volume of 28,381 shares trading hands.

UCB Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.75.

About UCB

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

