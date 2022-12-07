United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.85-$5.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.80 billion-$30.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.17 billion. United Natural Foods also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.85-5.15 EPS.

United Natural Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $45.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.34. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $57.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.57.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Natural Foods announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 27th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNFI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on United Natural Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on United Natural Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. purchased 2,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,629.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,806.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United Natural Foods

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 7.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in United Natural Foods by 115.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

