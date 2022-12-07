Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

UHS has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Universal Health Services to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $129.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.43.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Shares of UHS opened at $127.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $82.50 and a 1-year high of $158.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 41.3% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 472 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 67.9% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 33.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

