UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.
UP Global Sourcing Price Performance
UPGS opened at GBX 147.50 ($1.80) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 119.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 117.90. UP Global Sourcing has a fifty-two week low of GBX 90 ($1.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 206 ($2.51). The firm has a market cap of £131.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,053.57.
UP Global Sourcing Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.82 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This is a boost from UP Global Sourcing’s previous dividend of $2.30. UP Global Sourcing’s payout ratio is 40.21%.
Insider Activity at UP Global Sourcing
UP Global Sourcing Company Profile
UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded household products worldwide. The company offers laundry, floor care, and heating and cooling products under the Beldray brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; laundry and floorcare products under the Kleeneze brand; kitchen electrical products under the Petra brand; and kitchenware products under the Progress brand.
Recommended Stories
