UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

UPGS opened at GBX 147.50 ($1.80) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 119.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 117.90. UP Global Sourcing has a fifty-two week low of GBX 90 ($1.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 206 ($2.51). The firm has a market cap of £131.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,053.57.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.82 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This is a boost from UP Global Sourcing’s previous dividend of $2.30. UP Global Sourcing’s payout ratio is 40.21%.

In other UP Global Sourcing news, insider Chris Dent purchased 3,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 141 ($1.72) per share, with a total value of £5,001.27 ($6,098.37).

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded household products worldwide. The company offers laundry, floor care, and heating and cooling products under the Beldray brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; laundry and floorcare products under the Kleeneze brand; kitchen electrical products under the Petra brand; and kitchenware products under the Progress brand.

