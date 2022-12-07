V.F. Co. (VFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 9th

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share by the textile maker on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

V.F. has increased its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 48 years. V.F. has a dividend payout ratio of 84.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect V.F. to earn $2.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.4%.

V.F. Price Performance

NYSE VFC opened at $29.39 on Wednesday. V.F. has a twelve month low of $26.46 and a twelve month high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V.F.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 29.99%. Research analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VFC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in V.F. by 106.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 17,451 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 105.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on V.F. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on V.F. from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on V.F. from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

About V.F.

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

