V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Lowered to $29.00 at UBS Group

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VFC. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VFC stock opened at $29.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.46 and a 200-day moving average of $39.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. V.F. has a 12-month low of $26.46 and a 12-month high of $78.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.39.

V.F. Increases Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 3.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that V.F. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 185.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On V.F.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in V.F. by 1.1% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 20,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in V.F. by 0.6% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 37,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in V.F. by 4.1% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in V.F. by 6.0% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in V.F. by 4.3% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About V.F.

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.