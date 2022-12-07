Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 3,575 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,619 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SKX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $31.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Argus lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $31.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.09.

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $42.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.32. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.28 and a twelve month high of $49.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.37.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.19). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Skechers U.S.A.

In other news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $52,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

See Also

