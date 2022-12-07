Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Reduces Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,125 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Hasbro from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.36.

Hasbro Trading Down 4.2 %

HAS opened at $60.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.19 and a 200-day moving average of $75.30. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.15 and a 52 week high of $105.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Further Reading

