Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 401 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Morningstar by 1,109.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Morningstar by 24.0% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Morningstar by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar in the first quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

MORN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $235.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $229.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.25. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.11 and a 1 year high of $350.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.17, for a total transaction of $2,153,248.99. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,268,928 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,242,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.17, for a total transaction of $2,153,248.99. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,268,928 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,242,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.34, for a total transaction of $745,521.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,265,733 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,086,138.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,321 shares of company stock worth $23,941,385 over the last three months. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

