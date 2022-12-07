Victorian Plumbing Group plc (LON:VIC) Plans GBX 2.80 Dividend

Victorian Plumbing Group plc (LON:VIC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.03) per share on Friday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Victorian Plumbing Group Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of VIC stock opened at GBX 67.42 ($0.82) on Wednesday. Victorian Plumbing Group has a 12 month low of GBX 33.50 ($0.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 158 ($1.93). The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 53.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 52.56. The company has a market cap of £219.16 million and a PE ratio of 6,742.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on Victorian Plumbing Group from GBX 80 ($0.98) to GBX 65 ($0.79) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th.

Insider Activity

About Victorian Plumbing Group

In other Victorian Plumbing Group news, insider Dianne Walker acquired 22,154 shares of Victorian Plumbing Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of £10,412.38 ($12,696.48).

Victorian Plumbing Group plc operates as an online retailer of bathroom products and accessories. It offers a range of products to B2C and trade customers with approximately 125 brands, as well as designs and develops in-house products. The company's bathroom product lines include tiles, flooring, and lighting.

