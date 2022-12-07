Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 8,613 Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,613 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Relx by 32.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Relx by 136.1% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,650 ($32.31) to GBX 2,785 ($33.96) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,805 ($34.20) to GBX 2,828 ($34.48) in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,730 ($33.29) to GBX 2,770 ($33.78) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,920 ($35.61) to GBX 3,020 ($36.82) in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Relx Stock Performance

Relx Profile

Shares of NYSE:RELX opened at $28.32 on Wednesday. Relx Plc has a 52 week low of $23.39 and a 52 week high of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.27 and a 200 day moving average of $26.94.

(Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Featured Articles

