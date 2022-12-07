Virtu Financial LLC Has $249,000 Stock Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 73.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,376 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of U. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Unity Software by 2,365.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,420,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241,060 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,279,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,261,000 after buying an additional 2,531,507 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,525,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,269,000 after buying an additional 1,524,282 shares during the period. SC US Ttgp LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 24,652,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,745,000 after buying an additional 1,290,472 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,037,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,971,000 after buying an additional 1,160,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Unity Software

In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $29,225.99. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 219,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,052,732. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 3,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $121,665.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 434,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,514,149. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $29,225.99. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 219,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,052,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,330 shares of company stock worth $2,434,524. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on U shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $68.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $70.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unity Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.38.

Shares of U opened at $34.32 on Wednesday. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $157.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.17). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 63.17% and a negative return on equity of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $322.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.33 million. On average, analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

