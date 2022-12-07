Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (AIO) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 10th

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund stock opened at $16.91 on Wednesday. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $14.92 and a 12-month high of $27.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.35 and its 200 day moving average is $16.94.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 121.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 14,770 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $180,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 504,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after buying an additional 45,285 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 39.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after buying an additional 75,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $501,000.

About Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

