Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:CBH)

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CBH opened at $8.58 on Wednesday. Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $10.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.75.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 227,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 15,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 309,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter.

About Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

