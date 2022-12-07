Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (CBH) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 9th

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Performance

CBH stock opened at $8.58 on Wednesday. Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $10.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 604,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 23,128 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 312,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 11,215 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 20,118 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 227,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 15,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 3.6% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

