Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NCZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on January 3rd

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE NCZ opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $5.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.18.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 89.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 117,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 110,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 30,082 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 10.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 182,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 132.2% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 25,338 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

