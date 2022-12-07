Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NCZ)

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Price Performance

NYSE NCZ opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average is $3.18. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $5.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 118,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 49,343 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,812 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 17,285 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 21,133 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

