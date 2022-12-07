Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NCV)

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:NCV opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $5.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.70.
Institutional Trading of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund
About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NCV)
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
- 3 Consumer Cyclical Stocks With Good Momentum
- Could Pinduoduo Be the Best Chinese Stock to Own?
- 3 Big Box Retail Bets for the Holidays
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.