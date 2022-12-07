Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NFJ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on December 23rd

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.245 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.
Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of NFJ stock opened at $11.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.92. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a one year low of $10.43 and a one year high of $16.19.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund
Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Company Profile
AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NFJ)
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
- 3 Consumer Cyclical Stocks With Good Momentum
- Could Pinduoduo Be the Best Chinese Stock to Own?
- 3 Big Box Retail Bets for the Holidays
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.