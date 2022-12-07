Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NFJ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on December 23rd

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.245 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NFJ stock opened at $11.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.92. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a one year low of $10.43 and a one year high of $16.19.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 15,455 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 20.2% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 10,391 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 62.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 145,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 56,030 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 3.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 213,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 7,874 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000.

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

