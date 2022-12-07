Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VWAGY. HSBC cut shares of Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Volkswagen from €230.00 ($242.11) to €200.00 ($210.53) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Volkswagen from €175.00 ($184.21) to €177.00 ($186.32) in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Volkswagen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.75.

OTCMKTS VWAGY opened at $19.14 on Wednesday. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $31.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.89.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

