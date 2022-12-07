Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €45.40 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €45.40 ($47.79) price objective by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 94.18% from the company’s previous close.

VNA has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($31.58) price objective on Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €30.00 ($31.58) price objective on Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($52.63) price objective on Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($27.37) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($33.68) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Vonovia Stock Performance

VNA stock opened at €23.38 ($24.61) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 billion and a PE ratio of 14.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of €22.43 and a 200-day moving average of €27.24. Vonovia has a 12-month low of €18.59 ($19.56) and a 12-month high of €51.30 ($54.00).

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

