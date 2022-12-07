Voya Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,642 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Centene worth $25,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Centene by 22.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after buying an additional 6,179 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 78.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 17.4% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 7,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Centene by 30.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Centene by 20.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 136,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,524,000 after buying an additional 23,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $86.72 on Wednesday. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.89 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $49.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.58.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Centene had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

CNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.68.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

