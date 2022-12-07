Voya Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,043 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.60% of Clean Harbors worth $28,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 576.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 371,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,604,000 after acquiring an additional 316,879 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,325,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,892,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $546,237,000 after acquiring an additional 171,052 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 494.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 174,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,699,000 after acquiring an additional 145,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 78.6% during the first quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 285,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,901,000 after acquiring an additional 125,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

In other news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total value of $245,207.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,649.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total transaction of $245,207.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,649.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.45, for a total transaction of $4,818,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,089,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,083,179.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CLH opened at $118.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.01. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.56 and a fifty-two week high of $125.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.89.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 21.58%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CLH. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

