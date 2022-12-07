Voya Investment Management LLC Buys 331,643 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 341.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 428,907 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 331,643 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Fortinet worth $24,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 1,161.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 299,017 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,925,000 after purchasing an additional 275,311 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,073,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 303.0% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 10,988 shares during the period. Decatur Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 401.7% during the 2nd quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 26,378 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 424.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,360 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $51.11 on Wednesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $74.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.38 and a 200-day moving average of $55.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.61.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

